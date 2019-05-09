Double voting audits could delay elections results

The announcement of the final elections results could be delayed as the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) looks into allegations of double voting and conducts new audits of several voting stations.

The final results are due to be announced on Saturday.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the commission would conduct an audit of results and votes cast in a sample of voting stations to ascertain if double voting had occurred.

The audit would cover a statistically representative sample of voting stations as well as all voting stations where complaints or allegations of double voting had been received, he said.

This process was endorsed by political parties in the party liaison committee on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal IEC head Futhi Ntombela said 19 people were arrested in the province for double voting. “I can confirm that 19 people were arrested — two were arrested in Hluhluwe and 17 were arrested in Danhauser,” she said.

There were several reports that a 20th person was arrested in Port Shepstone, while some said it was Potchefstroom, in the North West. This could not be immediately confirmed.