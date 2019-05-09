DA edges towards 25% of national vote

With more than 44% of votes counted by 3pm on Thursday, the ANC had obtained 56.53% of the national vote, followed by the DA with 23.59% and the EFF with 9.27%.

Election day was marred by logistical issues, leaving many political parties upset. However, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has said glitches at the poll would not affect the credibility of the election.

The May 8 poll was touted as the most hotly contested since 1994.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said the expected turnout for the 2019 election was about 71%.

One of the main election battlegrounds was the country’s economic hub of Gauteng, where the DA is hoping to bring the ANC below 50%. If this happens, the province could be governed by a coalition.

Over 33% of the vote had been counted in Gauteng on Thursday by 3pm. At the time, the ANC had 50.60% of the vote and the DA 27.43%. The EFF had 14.09%.

Live results of the national vote in the 2019 general elections