Controversial small party leaders could be the biggest election losers

Controversial small party leaders, including disgraced former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Andile Mngxitama, could become the biggest losers of the general elections.

With 44.6% of the national votes counted by 3pm on Thursday afternoon, Mngxitama’s Black First Land First (BLF) party had received 5,375 votes, while Motsoeneng’s African Content Movement (ACM) had received 1,634 votes.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) led the pack with 31,592 votes.

Motsoeneng was fired from the SABC in 2017 after he was found guilty of bringing the public broadcaster into disrepute during a media conference. He had called the media to explain his much-criticised decision to implement a 90% local quota at the SABC.

A report by then public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela found, among other things, that Motsoeneng had misrepresented his educational qualifications and further hiked his own salary from R3.7m to R4.1m during the 2015/2016 financial year.

Mngxitama is also no stranger to controversy and has fiercely defended controversy-prone former president Jacob Zuma and his personal friends, the Guptas, who were at the centre of state-capture allegations.

Zuma appeared to endorse the BLF when he called on people to vote for Mngxitama because “he wants issues to be resolved speedily”. The ANC was not pleased with Zuma’s remarks, which were seen as divisive and an attempt to undermine ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.

Mngxitama, who styles himself after the late Black Consciousness Movement leader Steve Biko, was fired from the EFF and as its MP in 2015 for allegedly bringing the far-left political party into disrepute.

On Monday, he vowed to appeal against the Equality Court’s verdict that found the BLF’s slogan of “land or death” to be hate speech. The court ordered the BLF to remove the slogan from its regalia, social media accounts and website, and issue a written apology to South Africans within a month.

Another political party that took South Africans by surprise is the ATM, which came out in full support of the death penalty, during its election campaign. It has in its rank and file notable personalities such as former government spokesperson and erstwhile ANC member Mzwanele Manyi, and former Eastern Cape Transport MEC Thandiswa Marawu, who also served as the ANC’s provincial treasurer.

The ATM was founded by the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ leader, Reverend Ceasar Nongqunga, who is a close Zuma ally.

During an international thanksgiving service in Durban in 2016, which Zuma attended, Nongqunga ordered his congregants to deposit their money into the failed VBS Mutual Bank. The bank was later looted of nearly R2bn by its directors and politically connected business people.

Speaking to the media in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, recently, Nongqunga justified the ATM’s endorsement of the death penalty, saying it would, in fact, not be the ATM’s administration, but God who would hang the condemned.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za