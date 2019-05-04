"Give the DA one chance and if we don't do a better job than the current corrupt ANC‚ then please vote us out‚" Msimanga said.

The former Tshwane mayor and Gauteng premier hopeful was speaking at the DA's Phethego (change) rally held in Dobsonville on Saturday.

Convincing citizens of the province to remove the ANC and vote for the DA on May 8‚ Msimanga promised an efficient government that would put the needs of the people first.

"I believe you will find it very difficult to vote us out because we will deliver‚ and we will deliver speedily‚ honestly and efficiently for our people. On Wednesday you have an opportunity to vote for the same or to vote for a government that will put you first‚ a government that will‚" he said.

Msimanga said the DA's track record in Johannesburg‚ Tshwane and Midvaal was testament to the ability of the party to bring about change in Gauteng.