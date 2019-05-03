‘All hell broke loose’ says former KZN Hawks’ Johan Booysen

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen says “all hell broke loose” within the crime-fighting unit when Berning Ntlemeza took over.

Testifying at the state-capture inquiry on Friday, Booysen pulled no punches when he described various incidents in which he believed Ntlemeza’s conduct was questionable.

Ntlemeza was appointed in an acting capacity at the Hawks in December 2014 after Anwa Dramat was suspended.

“For lack of a better word, when [Ntlemeza] was appointed, all hell broke loose within the [Hawks]. I cannot describe it any other way,” Booysen told the inquiry.

Booysen said he got a call from Ntlemeza on new year’s eve that year, days after he was appointed, and was summoned to the police’s provincial offices in Durban the next day.