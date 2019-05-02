National

News Leader

WATCH: Herman Mashaba on transforming Joburg

02 May 2019 - 08:04 Business Day TV
Johannesburg. Picture: ISTOCK
Johannesburg. Picture: ISTOCK

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba delivered his third state of the city address on Tuesday.

The main focus of his speech was on rejuvenating the inner city with a R20bn investment.

The mayor is also negotiating a private electricity deal for the city to help deal with Eskom’s electricity crisis, but his opponents are questioning the timing of these efforts as South Africans go to the polls to vote in the general election next week.

Business Day TV spoke to Mashaba about his speech and his plans to transform the city.

The Johannesburg mayor talks to Business Day TV about his plans to revive the city’s CBD

Major banks agree to fund Joburg’s inner city overhaul

City officials are confident they have reached a watershed moment in rejuvenating the inner city after they secured bids worth R20bn to redevelop 86 ...
National
2 days ago

Africrest Properties aims to manage 2,000 apartments by the end of next year

The private developer wants to double its assets under management and is drawing on inner-city demand
Companies
2 days ago

Herman Mashaba has ‘conflict of interest in property evaluations’

The Good party has sent a letter to the City of Joburg’s integrity commissioner requesting an investigation into the undervaluing of properties
National
6 days ago

Joburg’s billing system still dysfunctional, says former City Power chair

The entity contributes a large chunk of the city’s revenue and has struggled to sort out the mess despite mayor Mashaba promising to do so
National
6 days ago

Private sector to invest R20bn in Joburg CBD

Mayor Herman Mashaba to release details of funds secured for inner city housing developments next week
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: Herman Mashaba on transforming Joburg
National
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Personalities trump health issues ...
National / Health
3.
Transnet ends contract of acting CEO Tau Morwe
National
4.
Action needed to help miners affected by state ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.