WATCH: Herman Mashaba on transforming Joburg

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba delivered his third state of the city address on Tuesday.

The main focus of his speech was on rejuvenating the inner city with a R20bn investment.

The mayor is also negotiating a private electricity deal for the city to help deal with Eskom’s electricity crisis, but his opponents are questioning the timing of these efforts as South Africans go to the polls to vote in the general election next week.

Business Day TV spoke to Mashaba about his speech and his plans to transform the city.