SAA agrees to roll over debt in principle, says CEO

CEO Vuyani Jarana told reporters at a CAPA aviation summit in Dubai that SAA had reached an agreement in principle about extending the maturities of its R9.2bn debt burden. He did not give details of the agreement, saying talks with lenders were ongoing.

“The principle to roll over the debt has been struck but we do need to meet certain conditions,” he said. The debt had been due at the end of March.

Extending debt maturities for the long term would give the executive team led by Jarana, a former executive of mobile phone firm Vodacom, room to focus on the turnaround plan that has penciled in a return to profitability in 2021.

This forecast is largely dependent on the oil price staying at or below $75 a barrel, and the airline accessing a R4bn injection from the government to fix its capital structure.

As part of the plan, Jarana said SAA is in the process of appointing advisors for the sale of its in-flight catering unit Air Chefs while also looking at turning its no-frills unit Mango into a hybrid rather than a pure low-cost carrier.

