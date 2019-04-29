Mandatory high exposure to JSE a drawback to GEPF

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
As prices for renewable energy are falling, the environmental and cost tide is turning against coal and nuclear
Government Employees Pension Fund seeks to diversify its offshore investments to more than the current 10%
Sixty researchers across 11 countries selected ‘to deepen public understanding of the role social media has on elections and democracy’
Judge grants freeze over accounts linked to suspicious purchases between February 8 and April 1 by unknown buyers of Anadarko securities
SA had a reprieve at the end of March when Moody’s did not make a pronouncement on the country’s ratings
Draft Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill reveals a lack of effort to prescribe substantive rules in the bill itself
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi says in a propaganda video that IS operations against the West are part of a ‘long battle’ and that all deaths of its members will be avenged
Thohoyandou clash important at top and bottom of the table
Sensors linked to an app that analyses runs give footwear a leg up, but personal trainers have the edge in the motivation stakes, writes Yolisa Mkele
