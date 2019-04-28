Icasa and department of communication in showdown over R450m funding

The Independent Communications Authority (Icasa) has reportedly demanded that the department of communications start releasing R450m in funding by 11am on Monday or face legal action, amid an apparent battle over Icasa's handling of licensing high-demand spectrum.

City Press reported on Sunday that Icasa is in conflict with minister of communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, saying the independent regulator sent a letter to her office on Friday demanding the approval of its annual performance plan.

This approval is needed for the regulator to receive tranches of its R450m annual budget, with Icasa maintaining Ndabeni-Abrahams is overreaching by demanding it scrap elements of the plan referring to 5G telecoms networks.

Citing sources, City Press said Ndabeni-Abrahams was seeking to make her own announcement regarding 5G cellular networks and the sale of new spectrum for mobile operations. This would allow her to fulfil her election promises.

DA communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said on Sunday the party would lodge a complaint over Ndabeni-Abrahams’s behaviour with public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying the minister was failing to uphold her constitutional duties.

“Minister Abrahams cannot be allowed to hold SA’s communications sector to ransom through deliberate political actions that are not in the public interest, but seek to salvage the waning political fortunes of her party, the ANC,” Van Damme said.