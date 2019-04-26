National

Prasa suspends security officials

The rail agency also gives notice of suspension to a private security company contracted to guard the Cape Town train station

26 April 2019 - 15:13 Bekezela Phakathi
A Prasa test train. Picture: THE TIMES
A Prasa test train. Picture: THE TIMES

The embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has suspended its head of security and two other security officers in the Western Cape, following the torching of two trains worth an estimated R33m.

The agency has instituted an  investigation into the security lapse that resulted in the burning of the two trains over the Easter weekend.

“The suspension of Mr Ernest Hendricks and the other two officers is not meant to pass judgment or put blame and them, but is solely meant to allow the investigation to be carried out by an independent body,” said Prasa CEO, Nkosinathi Sishi.

Prasa, which is responsible for delivering passenger rail services, has been hit by a spate of arson attacks on its trains in recent years, depleting its fleet and leaving many Cape Town commuters reliant on rail transport stranded. Rail is the backbone of Cape Town’s public transport system.

Prasa has also been engulfed in allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

The agency also announced on Friday that Iliso, the company that provides security services at the Cape Town train station has been served with a notice of intention to suspend it. The company has been given five days to give reasons why its services should not be suspended.

Sishi said the agency remains focused on improving security.  “This is the commitment we have made and any lapse of security that compromises the safety and security of our rail system and that of commuters will not be tolerated, and people found to have compromised security will be held accountable,” said Sishi.

“The actions we are taking against these employees and Iliso should give a clear and direct message.”

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Prasa fails to comply with safety order as passenger railways deteriorate

A growing number of track and signal faults means a bigger accident risk
National
3 days ago

Prasa turnaround has failed, says Nzimande

Transport minister to put in place a two-stage intervention beginning with the appointment of a task team to undertake an analysis of the Passenger ...
National
2 weeks ago

Cape Town to appoint experts to help take over rail functions

Taking over passenger rail from Metrorail and Prasa will be done in phases and ‘will have long-term implications for residents and commuters’
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Shamila Batohi says firing Jiba and Mrwebi sets ...
National
2.
Prasa suspends security officials
National
3.
‘You lied to me’ — Cyril Ramaphosa tells Nomgcobo ...
National
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa axes Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence ...
National

Related Articles

Prasa: what a way to run a railroad

Business

Ramaphosa takes a ride in new Prasa train as he leaves Mabopane disaster behind ...

National

Railway authorities propose uniform verbal signals to improve safety

National

Prasa puts three executives on special leave and suspends GM

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.