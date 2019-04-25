National

Mokgoro inquiry finds Jiba and Mrwebi unfit for NPA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has until Thursday to decide on the future of the controversial National Prosecuting Authority pair

25 April 2019 - 06:00 CLAUDI MAILOVICH
Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: SUPPLIED

In another boost to efforts to fix the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), an inquiry has paved the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire two controversial officials linked to political interference that weakened the agency during Jacob Zuma’s time in office.

The Mokgoro inquiry has found that Nomgcobo Jiba, the deputy national director of public prosecutions, and Lawrence Mrwebi, special director of public prosecutions, who have been suspended since October 2018, are not fit and proper to hold office.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Time is running out for Ramaphosa to axe NPA officials

Politics will play a role in whether president removes Jiba and Mrwebi, writes Claudi Mailovich
1 week ago

Jiba and Mrwebi have till Tuesday to make representations to Ramaphosa

Findings of an inquiry into their fitness to hold office will only be made public after Mrwebi and Jiba have had a chance to consider the report and ...
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa to meet Mokgoro to discuss fitness of NPA officials

The president will discuss Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, who are both suspended, with regards to their fitness to hold office
2 weeks ago

Mokgoro submits report on Jiba and Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office to Ramaphosa

The report on whether senior National Prosecuting Authority officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office has been handed to the ...
3 weeks ago

Nomgcobo Jiba masqueraded as an advocate before being admitted as one, inquiry told

Mokgoro inquiry hears how suspended deputy national director for public prosecutions lived a lie for almost eight years
1 month ago

