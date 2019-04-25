Mokgoro inquiry finds Jiba and Mrwebi unfit for NPA

In another boost to efforts to fix the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), an inquiry has paved the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire two controversial officials linked to political interference that weakened the agency during Jacob Zuma’s time in office.

The Mokgoro inquiry has found that Nomgcobo Jiba, the deputy national director of public prosecutions, and Lawrence Mrwebi, special director of public prosecutions, who have been suspended since October 2018, are not fit and proper to hold office.

