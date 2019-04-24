WATCH: What Eskom’s bailout means for SA

Public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan has assured the country that Eskom is not on the brink of financial collapse.

Speaking to Talk Radio 702, Gordhan said that the government has the utility’s monetary problems under control. The comments come after reports last week that the state was forced to pay R5bn in emergency funds to Eskom so it could meet its obligations.

National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane joined Business Day TV to discuss the government’s bailout of Eskom and what it means for the country’s finances.