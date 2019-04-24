Private sector to invest R20bn in Joburg CBD

The investment is expected to yield 10,096 job opportunities within the City and up to 6,500 housing units that could be rented out from R900 to R4,500 per month.

Though plans are still in the approval phase, it is expected that 1,500 of these new units will be for student accommodation.

The developments are in areas such as Johannesburg Central, Yeoville, Berea, Vrededorp, Fairview, Salisbury, Marshalltown, Wolhuter and Turffontein.

Mashaba said no listed companies had tendered to redevelop the buildings but that there was interest from various black developers as well as companies led by women.

The investors’ identities will be released on Monday.

Head of research at Anchor Stockbrokers Craig Smith said listed property companies who had not invested in inner city housing for a number of years could return.

“My guess is listed players may enter in due course. It’s probably too early as if they invest there, they are raising their risk profile. They would be taking on a lot of development and redevelopment risk. I’m not sure any of them have the necessary skills or expertise to tackle this effectively,” he said.

But Smith said some of the developers may create joint ventures for select opportunities in the inner city with teams that had the necessary expertise. Investors would wait for Mashaba’s announcement next week to see which private developers were interested and why.

“Octodec Investments could participate in Mashaba’s programme, given their deep roots in the CBD and understanding of dynamics there.”

The announcement is “a little thin on detail though, so I wouldn’t get too excited just yet”, Smith said.

The city council approved an additional batch of 70 properties in February. These will go to tender on Friday.

