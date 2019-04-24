‘I want to clear my name,’ says ousted SABC COO Chris Maroleng

Ousted SABC COO Chris Maroleng on Wednesday insisted that he had no intention of returning to the troubled broadcaster, saying his main objective is to clear his name.

Maroleng confirmed that he will be appealing against his “unfair dismissal”, adding that “the intention is to clear my name. I have no intention of going back”.

Speculation is rife that Maroleng had a difficult working relationship with CEO Madoda Mxakwe, which may have played a key role in the public broadcasters move to dismiss the chief operating officer.

The broadcaster, which is the only source of news for millions of South Africans, is on the brink of financial collapse as it awaits R6.8bn in government funding to stay afloat.

The SABC announced on Tuesday that it has terminated the contract of Maroleng with immediate effect following a disciplinary hearing. Maroleng had taken over the role in February 2018 and was tasked with driving the clean-up at the public broadcaster. He took over from the controversial Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who was axed in 2017 for bringing the SABC into disrepute.

In an interview on Wednesday, Maroleng described his dismissal as harsh, especially when compared with his predecessor, Motsoeneng.

Charges that Maroleng faced included gross dishonesty, misrepresentation and dereliction of duty. He also allegedly approved a monthly acting allowance of R15,000 for an employee despite the human resources department not signing off on the agreement.

Maroleng was also charged for his role in trying to save former SABC acting group executive for sports Marcia Mahlalela’s job at SA Rugby.

Mahlalela resigned from the SABC in a huff in late 2018 on the day she was to appear before a disciplinary committee to answer for alleged irregularities relating to the reappointment of sports presenter Robert Marawa. She later joined SA Rugby.