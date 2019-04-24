Cost of service delivery protests more than doubles to R1.7bn

Sasria makes about 20% of its premiums from individuals; the bulk is related to businesses. Most countries have a Sasria-type insurer, but, said Masondo, most of their claims relate to terrorist activities. In SA, however, 80% of claims relate to public service protests.

Masondo said Sasria “used to get a lot of claims” from strikes but that had morphed in the past three years. In 2017 it paid out about R320m related to damage caused by the fees must fall protests.

In 2018 the insurer was knocked by claims relating to the truck drivers’ protests in Mooi river. Masondo said that the bulk of claims related to damage caused to cars and trucks, but the higher value claims related to the destruction of property and trains. This may now see the insurer hike premiums.

“The last time we increased the rate was 2009 ... we believe in some areas we might need to increase the rate ... the whole idea is to be sustainable,” said Masdondo.

While power utility Eskom and state-owned airline SAA pose the biggest risks to SA’s fiscus, according to the ratings agencies, Masondo said Sasria had contributed more than R1bn in dividend payments over the past seven years.

talevig@businesslive.co.za