PIC denies reports of new CEO being considered

18 April 2019 - 11:49 Loni Prinsloo and staff writer
UPDATED 18 April 2019 - 15:42
Former PIC CEO Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Africa’s largest fund manager, was reported to be considering financial services executive Kennedy Bungane to head the institution, according to people familiar with the matter.

Responsible for most government workers’ pension funds, the PIC is being probed over allegations of wrongdoing that are the subject of a judicial commission of inquiry and which have resulted in a host of senior departures, including that of CEO Dan Matjila.

The PIC, which manages more than R2-trillion ($143bn) in pension funds, plans to hire a new CEO to ensure better governance, said the people, who asked to remain anonymous because the plans are private.

However, later in the day, after Bloomberg reported on the planned appointment, the PIC issued a statement saying the reports about a “certain individual” being touted for the position are “speculative and baseless”.

“In terms of the PIC’s memorandum of incorporation (MOI), the appointment of the CEO is done by the finance minister after receiving recommendations from the PIC board. As part of the process, the position of the CEO will be advertised, interviews conducted and recommendations made to the minister to make appointment,” it said.

“As of today, no advertisement has gone out, calling for interested parties to apply for the position of the CEO.”

Bloomberg, Staff Writer

Holomisa concedes to PIC inquiry he has not provided evidence

Regarding the companies Harith and Lebashe, and with which he is already involved in other litigation the UDM leader attempted to evade questions
1 week ago

PIC suspends CEO over Mpati inquiry interference

CEO Matshepo More  suspended for allegedly interfering with the commission of inquiry into governance at Public Investment Corporation 
3 weeks ago

PIC board gave Dan Matjila licence to target whistle-blowers, axed executive Paul Magula says

The PIC fired Magula in 2018 due to unsatisfactory overall performance and serious claims of negligence stemming from his time as a board member of ...
1 month ago

