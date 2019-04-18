PIC denies reports of new CEO being considered

However, later in the day, after Bloomberg reported on the planned appointment, the PIC issued a statement saying the reports about a “certain individual” being touted for the position are “speculative and baseless”.

“In terms of the PIC’s memorandum of incorporation (MOI), the appointment of the CEO is done by the finance minister after receiving recommendations from the PIC board. As part of the process, the position of the CEO will be advertised, interviews conducted and recommendations made to the minister to make appointment,” it said.

“As of today, no advertisement has gone out, calling for interested parties to apply for the position of the CEO.”

Bloomberg, Staff Writer