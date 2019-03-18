Moldova’s citizenship-by-investment programme is an exciting migration option for South Africans

In a world where global mobility has become synonymous with success, being able to move effortlessly across borders represents the ultimate competitive advantage. A passport can serve as either a gateway or a barrier to the world, depending on its relative strength or weakness in terms of the travel freedom it affords.

Today, it is more a basic requirement than a luxury for modern businesspeople to be able to travel easily and extensively. Acquiring a stronger second or third passport eliminates a great deal of the inconvenience and waiting time surrounding visa applications and passport renewal or replacement processes.

Citizenship-by-investment programmes offer applicants and their families the chance to become nationals in a country in exchange for a substantial contribution to that country’s economy.

Given the high level of safety and opportunity in the region, not to mention its global financial and cultural importance, Europe is an appealing destination for individuals looking to acquire alternative citizenship.

Access to Europe’s Schengen Area and beyond

Launched in November 2018, Moldova became the latest nation to launch a citizenship-by-investment program. The Moldova Citizenship-by-Investment (MCBI) programme represents the most exciting new investment migration option in Europe and a unique opportunity for investors to tap into a dynamic emerging market.

The MCBI programme gives investors a foothold in Europe and access to one of the fastest growing commercial hubs in the region. In exchange for a financial contribution and subject to a stringent vetting and due diligence process, applicants and their families are granted full citizenship rights that are transferable without restrictions to future generations. They also gain a passport that facilitates visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 122 destinations around the world, including all the countries in Europe’s Schengen area as well as Russia and Turkey.

Aside from also being a member state of the UN, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and the World Trade Organisation, Moldova boasts a continental climate, a world-class wine industry, and a picturesque, varied terrain that includes forests and rocky hills.

A life-changing investment

Aside from Moldova’s unique geographic position at the intersection of Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and the robust strength of its passport, the major attraction of the MCBI programme lies in its genuine affordability and accessibility.

To qualify for citizenship, candidates are required to make an economic contribution of €100,000 for single applicants and €155,000 for families of five or more members. Additional service provider, due diligence and government fees apply.

The issuance of a certificate of naturalisation under the MCBI programme takes about three months from the date on which the complete application is submitted, provided that the due-diligence process is carried out without difficulties.

Trust the industry leader

The MCBI programme has been designed by the government of Moldova in partnership with Henley & Partners and the Moldovan Investment Company. Henley & Partners has more than 20 years of experience working with governments in North America, the Caribbean and Europe in developing and implementing successful and credible investment migration programmes.

Each year, hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisers rely on their expertise and experience in this area. Henley Global’s highly qualified professionals work together as one team in more than 30 offices worldwide, including in SA.

Apply now

For more information on acquiring Moldovan citizenship, email yourfuture@henleyglobal.com or visit www.henleyglobal.com today.

This article was paid for by Henley Global.