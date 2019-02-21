Budget19matters: what the 2019 budget speech means for the average South African

In his 2019 budget speech at the National Assembly in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 20, finance minister Tito Mboweni said that although SA is facing a tough fiscal year, there is room for growth.

“It will not be easy. There are no quick fixes. But our nation is ready for renewal. We are ready to plant the seeds of our future,” he said.

The expected economic growth for 2018 is still at 0.7% as outlined in the 2018 medium term budget policy statement, despite the 2018 technical recession. Real gross domestic growth in 2019 is expected to rise to 1.5% and strengthen moderately to 2.1% in 2021. But what does this mean for the South African taxpayer?

Here are some of the highlights of the 2019 budget speech:

A grant for first-time home owners

Government has set aside money to help people buy homes, support land reforms and transfer deeds. Mboweni announced a new “Our Help to Buy” subsidy, which will receive R950m over three years. Tweeting for Metropolitan, economist Xhanti Payi said the pilot will support first-time home buyers and “is also meant to help people build assets and wealth”. This initiative in particular is extremely important to the ongoing growth and stability of a developing country.

A renewed focus on education

More than R30bn has been allocated to build new schools and maintain school infrastructure, as well as an R2.8bn to replace pit latrines at over 2,400 schools. In tertiary education, R111.2bn has been allocated to help 2.8 million students from poor and working class families obtain qualifications at universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges.

Government is also rolling out a maths and science grant, while the Governor of the Reserve Bank is driving an ambitious FinTech programme – in an attempt to prepare South Africans for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.