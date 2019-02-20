Zondo inquiry gets another R273m, but NPA is not so lucky

There are many vacancies, most of them in prosecutions roles. “Over the past couple of years SA has been grappling with corruption. We must root this out,” finance minister Tito Mboweni said in his budget speech on Wednesday.

Despite not allocating money to the NPA or the new investigating directorate, he said the Treasury and the department of justice and constitutional development would work swiftly to support the establishment of the new unit.

In his state of the nation address (Sona) earlier in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would soon promulgate terms of reference for an investigating directorate in the office of the new national director of public prosecutions, Shamila Batohi.

This directorate will focus on evidence at the state-capture inquiry, other commissions and disciplinary inquiries. But it is not yet clear what powers the unit will have.

Setting up of the directorate is provided for in section 7 of the National Prosecuting Authority Act.