Scanty, light, insane and flat, say opposition parties

Tito Mboweni did not come up with concrete plans to lift the economy on to a higher growth path in his budget. This was a commonly held view of political party representatives approached for comment after the finance minister delivered his budget vote speech.

The move to curb the salaries of executives of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) was welcomed, but several party leaders believed this did not go far enough and the same should apply to senior government officials.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane declared the budget an “insanity” as it merely proposed to do more of the same in the hopes of achieving different outcomes. No economic plan had been presented to get SA out of the crisis it is in, he said.

“SA is in deep trouble and we should act boldly and take decisive action. There was no plan for SOEs except rhetoric,” Maimane said.

DA finance spokesman Alf Lees noted that for the first time post-1994 debt to GDP was predicted to breach the 60% level at 60.2% in 2023/2024. “This is the 10th year in a row that debt stabilisation has been pushed out by a further year and makes a mockery of the annual commitments from various ministers of finance to stabilise debt.

“The minister has made a valiant effort to produce a budget that meets the demands from multiple players but which, in the end, effectively kicks the main issues to touch until after the May 2019 election, and probably into the lap of yet another new finance minister.”

EFF leader Julius Malema welcomed the interventions to assist Eskom, but said the budget was flat. “There is nothing new, no alternatives. This is a man who has run out of ideas. There is nothing he is offering that will take us out of this deep hole we are in.”