SA banks robust enough to face potential Moody’s downgrade - Kganyago

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday that South African banks are capitalised well enough to withstand the shock in the event of a downgrade by Moody’s.

Prior to the tabling of the budget, Kganyago said that the Bank stress-tested the financial system and was assured that a downgrade would not cause a banking crisis.

“We have got conservative bankers who have planned for that scenario and are confident the banking system will be able to withstand it,” he said.

Moody’s is the last of three ratings agencies to rate SA’s debt as investment grade. Should this change on March 29 when Moody’s is due to issue updated ratings, SA will fall out of the Citi World Global Bond Index (WGBI), with the result that an estimated $10bn invested in the government and state-owned companies would immediately flow out of the country.

Key to the Moody’s decision will be whether financial support for Eskom is deemed to be both adequate to reduce the risk of an Eskom default and is accompanied by a plan that is far-reaching enough to restructure the electricity sector.

Moody’s will also evaluate SA’s widening budget deficit and rising debt to GDP ratio, which overshot estimates set in the October medium-term budget statement.

A downgrade will immediately raise the cost of borrowing across the economy, impact on investment and economic growth, which in turn would impact on the ability of borrowers to service their debt, feeding into the banking system, he said.

A higher cost of borrowing for banks will also raise borrowing costs for the public in all areas from mortgages to credit card debt. Higher borrowing costs for the government mean that the it will have less money to spend on social services as, in terms of the constitution, debt service costs must be allocated in the budget before any other spending.

“Being part of the WGBI actually lowers the cost of capital as a country because investors who have to track that index buy our bonds. Thirty-eight percent of domestic bonds are owned by foreigners,” said Kganyago.

By raising borrowing costs, a downgrade would trigger a series of negative consequences for investment, growth and employment.

“The rising cost of capital impacts on investment and therefore on economic growth. You are then going to have an impact on employment. With fewer people working, people will not be able to service their debts which then feeds into the banking system.”

The Treasury was due to hold telephonic conversations with the three ratings agencies on Wednesday afternoon.

patonc@businesslive.co.za