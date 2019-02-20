Provinces to get unspent NHI funds to fill critical posts in public healthcare

The NHI indirect grant is, however, allocated an extra R1.4bn over the medium term to build a new academic hospital in Limpopo and improve existing tertiary hospitals in the province.

The Treasury has restructured the comprehensive HIV, AIDS and tuberculosis (TB) grant to include malaria and community outreach programmes. The lion’s share of this grant is directed to HIV/AIDS programmes, reflecting the scale of SA’s epidemic, which had infected seven-million people by 2017, according to Unaids. By October, there were 4.3-million state patients, and the government aims to reach seven-million people by 2021/2022.

The Treasury has set aside R75.9bn for HIV/AIDS conditional grants over the medium term.

The malaria component of the grant is allocated R318.8m over the next three years, which is intended to combat malaria in the three most affected provinces: Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal. Part of the funding is intended for a project with the Mozambique government and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. “There is no way we can eliminate malaria in SA unless we roll it back regionally,” said Blecher.

Consolidated health expenditure is set to increase from R208.8bn in 2018/2019 to R222.6bn in 2019/2020, and will then rise to R238.8bn in 2020/2021 and to R255.5bn in the outer year. The health budget thus grows at an average rate of 7% over the medium term, slightly ahead of the Treasury’s projection for inflation for 2019, which it puts at 5.2%.

