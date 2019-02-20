National

Lawrence Mrwebi defends his decision to drop fraud charges against Richard Mdluli

This is despite the chief prosecutor and the investigating officers testifying that there was a prima facie case which was ready to be prosecuted in 2012

20 February 2019 - 15:43 Claudi Mailovich
Suspended NPA official Lawrence Mrwebi testified at the Mokgoro commission on Wednesday. Picture: SOWETAN
Suspended NPA official Lawrence Mrwebi testified at the Mokgoro commission on Wednesday. Picture: SOWETAN

Suspended head of the specialised commercial crime unit Lawrence Mrwebi on Tuesday said there was no evidence that former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was implicated in   fraud and corruption.

This is despite the chief prosecutor and the investigating officers in the case giving evidence that there was a prima facie case which was ready to be prosecuted in 2012.

Mrwebi took the stand to give his evidence in chief to the Mokgoro commission of inquiry that is looking into his  fitness to hold office in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The inquiry is also looking into the fitness to hold office of his suspended colleague, deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba.

Mrwebi had just been appointed head of the specialised commercial crime unit in 2011, when he was furnished with representations by Mdluli to review the charges of fraud and corruption against him.

One of the main allegations against him was that he dropped  the charges against Mdluli without  consulting  the then director of public prosecutions in North Gauteng Sibongile Mzinyathi.

Responding to that allegation, Mrwebi said he had a meeting with Mzinyathi on December 5 2011, in which they discussed the case. He said he  considered that meeting as consulting Mzinyathi on the matter. Taking a decision of this nature in consultation with the director was however required by law.

Mdluli, a strong ally of former president Jacob Zuma, is alleged to have been a key cog in the state capture project.

Mrwebi defended his decision to drop the charges against Mdluli, saying further investigation was needed.

He said he made the decision based on facts and the law. He said  he had no reason to favour anyone.

“The fact that a person at some point in time might be hated, is not my concern,” Mrwebi said.

However, according to a  handwritten note by Mrwebi, which has been presented as evidence before the commission, he merely raised the issue of the mandate of the police to investigate the matter. The merits of the case was not  an issue in the note.

The charges originated from the alleged unlawful use of funds from the crime intelligence unit’s secret service account, which was alleged to have benefited Mdluli and his wife.

It was alleged that some vehicles bought by the unit were registered in Mdluli’s wife’s name.

EXCLUSIVE: Angelo Agrizzi to give probe into Jiba and Mrwebi a miss

Testifying at the Mokgoro inquiry on alleged bribes paid to the suspended prosecutions bosses will have consequences, says the former Bosasa COO’s ...
National
6 days ago

Anwar Dramat: I did not say the AG cleared the crime intelligence slush fund

Anwar Dramat was the head of the Hawks when former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was charged with fraud and corruption in 2011
National
6 days ago

I still face legacy of Mrwebi’s decision on Mdluli, Hawks’s Kobus Roelofse says

Roelofse says there are people in the SAPS who believe he unlawfully obtained documents, as alleged by Lawrence Mrwebi
National
14 days ago

Malema attacks Batohi for being ‘too close’ to his nemesis Gordhan

Minister of public enterprises and EFF leader have laid criminal charges against each other and Batohi may have to make crucial decisions in both ...
Politics
16 days ago

Most read

1.
BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Doom, gloom and yet more ...
National
2.
Emerging farmers get R3.7bn to acquire land
National
3.
Department of defence again hard hit by budget ...
National
4.
Zondo inquiry gets another R273m, but NPA is not ...
National

Related Articles

Lawrence Mrwebi to testify at Mokgoro inquiry
National

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on Tito Mboweni as he delivers first budget ...
Politics

I still face legacy of Mrwebi’s decision on Mdluli, Hawks’s Kobus Roelofse says
National

Mrwebi did not intend to quash probe into Mdluli, lawyer tells inquiry
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.