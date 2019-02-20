Cosatu: Mboweni has no clear plan to tackle SA’s major crises

Cosatu applauded the projected R526bn in infrastructure as well as the freezing of cabinet members’ salaries and below-inflation increases for senior management. “They are after all the ones who have mismanaged the state. However welcome‚ these do not go far enough. National and provincial cabinets and mayoral committees can easily be cut by 50%. They should equally accept 25% salary cuts‚” he said.

Parks called for salaries and benefits of SOE executives to be capped at the levels of the public service saying, it is not acceptable to pay SOE managers salaries of R8m, then make doctors work 48-hour shifts due to frozen posts.

Cosatu‚ whose affiliates have rejected the so-called unbundling of Eskom‚ suspecting it means privatisation‚ welcomes the additional funding allocation of R23bn a year over the medium-term expenditure framework to help stabilise Eskom.

“Workers and the economy cannot afford for Eskom to collapse. The government needs to assure workers that Eskom and the SOEs will not be privatised and that workers will not be retrenched. If headcounts are too high in one workplace‚ then those workers must be retrained and redeployed to other SOEs‚ departments, and so on, where there is a shortage of workers.”

Cosatu also welcomes the filling of medical posts and the increased allocations to building the National Health Insurance (NHI) plan and that more needs to be done to arrest the collapse of public healthcare, in particular, its infrastructure.