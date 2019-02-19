Jana Marais Deputy editor: Business Day
SAA calls on state for swift decision on future financial support

The national carrier requested R21.7bn from the government in 2018 but was provided only R5bn

19 February 2019
SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana. Picture: SUPPLIED
SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana. Picture: SUPPLIED

SAA, which has secured the R3.5bn it required from banks to continue financing working-capital requirements until June, has urged the government to make a speedy decision on future financial support.

The cash-strapped airline requested R21.7bn from the government in 2018 to recapitalise its balance sheet and provide working capital. This forms part of its three-year turnaround plan, which it said would see it break even by the 2020/2021 financial year. It suffered a R5.7bn loss in 2017/2018 and expects to lose another R5.2bn in the current financial year.  

SAA to be reorganised into three units, CEO Vuyani Jarana announces

SAA will be split into domestic, regional and international business units, each with their own management
18 hours ago

Taxpayers likely to foot SAA’s R1.1bn Comair bill

Comair wins 14-year battle over SAA's anti-competitive conduct
1 day ago

Taxpayers likely to stump up SAA’s R1.1bn Comair bill

Comair wins 14-year battle over SAA's anti-competitive conduct
1 day ago

Budget 2019: what SA needs

Unless SA makes hard political and policy choices to relieve the build-up of fiscal risk, the country’s public finances will continue to ...
5 days ago

