Lawrence Mrwebi to testify at Mokgoro inquiry

The Constitutional Court will now be the final arbiter on the matter when it hears an application for leave to appeal the SCA judgment in March.

Mrwebi would, however, have to answer to more than just adverse judicial comments and findings against him, as the Mokgoro inquiry also hears new evidence.

Deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomvula Mokhatla, who now heads the Asset Forfeiture Unit, testified before the commission last week about how she was kept in the dark when she was head of the legal affairs division. Part of her job was to fulfil civil litigations on behalf of the NDPP or any other business unit in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

She said she was informed by Mrwebi that the matter against Mdluli was provisionally withdrawn and that advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, who was a regional head in the SCCU, was given two weeks to undertake further investigations and then revert.

Mokhatla said she did not even know about the letter sent to Mdluli’s attorneys to withdraw the charges, nor that the charges had already been dropped five months before.

Breytenbach had testified at the inquiry that she believed Mdluli had a prima facie case to answer for, but that Mrwebi had dropped the charges without making the necessary consultations and had declared the matter closed.

Freedom Under Law has argued that there is an even higher standard to which a senior state prosecutor has to adhere when they are fit and proper for the job.

According to the organisation, this standard of behaviour — in which integrity and competence is key — is what Mokgoro must keep in mind when she hears Mrwebi’s evidence.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za