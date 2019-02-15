Eskom jobs will not be cut, says Ramaphosa
The utility is overstaffed with 27,500 employees, while the World Bank says a workforce of 14,244 is needed
15 February 2019 - 05:10
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.