Cyril Ramaphosa rules out job cuts at Eskom

The utility is overstaffed with 27,500 employees

15 February 2019 - 05:10 BEKEZELA PHAKATHI
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses parliament in Cape Town, February 14 2019. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses parliament in Cape Town, February 14 2019. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Despite being overstaffed with as many as 27,500 employees, the government does not want retrenchments imposed on Eskom as part of the efforts  to turn around the bankrupt power utility.

Speaking to parliament on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said references to cost cutting "should be understood not to mean retrenchments. The preferred strategy in reducing human resources costs will be to offer voluntary packages to staff."

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Eskom jobs will not be cut — Ramaphosa

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

