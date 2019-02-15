Cyril Ramaphosa rules out job cuts at Eskom

Despite being overstaffed with as many as 27,500 employees, the government does not want retrenchments imposed on Eskom as part of the efforts to turn around the bankrupt power utility.

Speaking to parliament on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said references to cost cutting "should be understood not to mean retrenchments. The preferred strategy in reducing human resources costs will be to offer voluntary packages to staff."

