Carol Paton
SA waits while Eskom diesel stands in line for offload

Fuel was expected to be available on Monday but was not

14 February 2019
The diesel needed to fire up Eskom's open-cycle gas turbines was aboard a ship in Mossel Bay harbour queuing to offload when the turbines ran out of fuel on Monday.

The diesel-fired turbines are essential to close the power gap and avoid or minimise  load-shedding. The diesel shortage forced the country into stage-four load shedding of 4,000MW on Monday, the largest load Eskom has had to drop to keep the grid stable.

Eskom said on Thursday that Petrosa, owner of the tanks into which the diesel is pumped, had given an assurance that the diesel would be available on Monday. But on Monday it was still queuing in the harbour as another ship offloaded petroleum into the Petrosa tank.

Andrew Etzinger, Eskom’s acting head of generation, said that while diesel had run extremely low on Monday and Tuesday, diesel supplies had now been fully replenished.

“We are now in good shape with diesel which, once it is offloaded, is pumped into the pipeline, which happens very quickly,” he said.

Petrosa said on Thursday that while there had been delays in offloading the cargo intended for Eskom, it had “continued to supply Eskom with diesel from its existing stock” throughout the week.

“Berthing facilities at the Mossel Bay harbour impose constraints on the time it takes to offload products as the facilities only allow the berthing of one vessel at a time. This means that the petrol cargo that arrived on Thursday was still offloading when the diesel arrived on Sunday,” said a spokesperson.

The petrol was fully discharged by Tuesday, after which the diesel cargo had to undergo mandatory sampling for quality checks, a process which takes up to 24 hours. Petrosa began discharging Eskom’s diesel stock by Wednesday late afternoon.

patonc@businesslive.co.za

Power outages cost SA’s economy R1bn a day

Load-shedding could lead to growth forecasts for 2019 being revised down, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
2 hours ago

Rand volatility tops global peers as SA risks mount

Currency fell for a second day against the dollar to levels last seen in early January 
Markets
3 hours ago

Eskom culprits to be held liable, says Pravin Gordhan

The public enterprises minister says President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on Thursday aimed at reassuring investors
National
16 hours ago

Eskom a significant threat to growth, warns Standard Bank

Chief economist Goolam Ballim estimates growth of 1.3% for 2019, but with persistent electricity shortfalls, that 1.3% ‘faces material downside risks’
Economy
1 day ago

