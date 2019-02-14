SA waits while Eskom diesel stands in line for offload

The diesel needed to fire up Eskom's open-cycle gas turbines was aboard a ship in Mossel Bay harbour queuing to offload when the turbines ran out of fuel on Monday.

The diesel-fired turbines are essential to close the power gap and avoid or minimise load-shedding. The diesel shortage forced the country into stage-four load shedding of 4,000MW on Monday, the largest load Eskom has had to drop to keep the grid stable.

Eskom said on Thursday that Petrosa, owner of the tanks into which the diesel is pumped, had given an assurance that the diesel would be available on Monday. But on Monday it was still queuing in the harbour as another ship offloaded petroleum into the Petrosa tank.

Andrew Etzinger, Eskom’s acting head of generation, said that while diesel had run extremely low on Monday and Tuesday, diesel supplies had now been fully replenished.

“We are now in good shape with diesel which, once it is offloaded, is pumped into the pipeline, which happens very quickly,” he said.

Petrosa said on Thursday that while there had been delays in offloading the cargo intended for Eskom, it had “continued to supply Eskom with diesel from its existing stock” throughout the week.

“Berthing facilities at the Mossel Bay harbour impose constraints on the time it takes to offload products as the facilities only allow the berthing of one vessel at a time. This means that the petrol cargo that arrived on Thursday was still offloading when the diesel arrived on Sunday,” said a spokesperson.

The petrol was fully discharged by Tuesday, after which the diesel cargo had to undergo mandatory sampling for quality checks, a process which takes up to 24 hours. Petrosa began discharging Eskom’s diesel stock by Wednesday late afternoon.

