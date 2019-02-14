Ramaphosa rubbishes allegations that he sold out

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa rubbished claims that he sold out during the days of the struggle against apartheid.

In his reply to the debate on the state of the nation address, Ramaphosa spent some time refuting the claims made by COPE leader Mosioua Lekota.

Lekota insisted during Wednesday’s debate that Ramaphosa collaborated with apartheid authorities in the early 1970s.

“When it was difficult, [Ramaphosa] wrote to the special branch that we put communist ideas in your head. In doing so you condemned us. I say this to you because the special branch rewarded you as they always did with their victims; they sent you home, and we headed to Robben Island,” Lekota said.

Ramaphosa has slammed the allegations.