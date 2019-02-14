Eskom culprits will be held accountable, says Pravin Gordhan
The public enterprises minister says President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on Thursday aimed at reassuring investors
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday told parliament’s public enterprises committee that he intends to hold accountable those responsible for the raft of problems emerging at Eskom’s mega-power stations Medupi and Kusile.
The coal-fired power stations, which are still under construction, were intended to alleviate SA’s tight electricity supply system. But cost and time overruns and design and technical problems mean that only four of 12 units have been completed, which operate at about 40% to 50% efficiency.
President Cyril Ramaphosa would make an announcement on Thursday aimed at reassuring investors, Gordhan said.
SA has suffered yet another day of consecutive power cuts caused by major problems at the main energy supplier Eskom. The government has only recently announced plans to split up the state-owned entity, but potential job cuts has made that unpopular with unions.