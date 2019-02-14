Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

Eskom culprits will be held accountable, says Pravin Gordhan

The public enterprises minister says President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on Thursday aimed at reassuring investors

14 February 2019 - 05:10 CAROL PATON
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, right, and Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza at a briefing in December 2018. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, right, and Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza at a briefing in December 2018. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday told parliament’s public enterprises committee that he intends to hold accountable those responsible for the raft of problems emerging at Eskom’s mega-power stations Medupi and Kusile.

The coal-fired power stations, which are still under construction, were intended to alleviate SA’s tight electricity supply system. But cost and time overruns and design and technical problems mean that only four of 12 units have been completed, which operate at about 40% to 50% efficiency. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa would make an announcement on Thursday aimed at reassuring investors, Gordhan said.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Eskom culprits to be held liable — Gordhan

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

SA has suffered yet another day of consecutive power cuts caused by major problems at the main energy supplier Eskom. The government has only recently announced plans to split up the state-owned entity, but potential job cuts has made that unpopular with unions.

Gordhan launches inquiry into Eskom’s failing mega-power stations

With a raft of design and technical flaws leading to country-wide load-shedding, Pravin Gordhan says litigation will ‘certainly follow’
National
16 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Eskom is the big bid in Ramapolitics

To make it work, an imaginative response to labour’s opposition will be needed
Opinion
2 days ago

Eskom’s Medupi, Kusile hobbled by design flaws

The utility blames Japan’s Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Africa and main contractor for boilers
Companies
2 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: A deadly combination has triggered the backlash at Eskom

Leadership has been unable to improve operations, and splitting the utility into three subsidiaries will not solve the problems 
Opinion
1 day ago

Eskom crisis is economic sabotage, says ANC

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa says this week's record load-shedding is an effective 'campaign for disinvestment'
Politics
1 day ago

Pravin Gordhan: experts hired to tackle Eskom crisis

The public enterprises minister  says external engineers and auditors to be brought in to get to bottom of the state-owned utility’s plight
Companies
1 day ago

Behind Eskom’s biggest load-shedding yet as six units fail

Load-shedding moves from stage two to stage four in a matter of hours after six additional units fail on Monday morning
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: New antiretrovirals contract awarded, ...
National / Health
2.
Eskom culprits to be held liable, says Pravin ...
National
3.
Eskom culprits will be held accountable, says ...
National
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Angelo Agrizzi to give probe into Jiba ...
National

Related Articles

Gordhan launches inquiry into Eskom’s failing mega-power stations
National

Pravin Gordhan: experts hired to tackle Eskom crisis
Companies / Energy

Behind Eskom’s biggest load-shedding yet as six units fail
Companies / Energy

Design flaws hobble Eskom’s Medupi and Kusile power stations
Companies / Energy

Eskom crisis is economic sabotage, says ANC
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.