Eskom culprits will be held accountable, says Pravin Gordhan

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday told parliament’s public enterprises committee that he intends to hold accountable those responsible for the raft of problems emerging at Eskom’s mega-power stations Medupi and Kusile.

The coal-fired power stations, which are still under construction, were intended to alleviate SA’s tight electricity supply system. But cost and time overruns and design and technical problems mean that only four of 12 units have been completed, which operate at about 40% to 50% efficiency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa would make an announcement on Thursday aimed at reassuring investors, Gordhan said.

