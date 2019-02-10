National

Eskom announces Stage 2 load-shedding for Sunday

The power utility is implementing electricity cuts for the first time in 2019

10 February 2019 - 11:40 Staff Writer
Eskom has implemented stage two load-shedding. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Eskom has implemented stage two load-shedding. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Eskom has announced the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding on Sunday, two months after the last round of power-cuts hit the country. 

The cuts are expected to start at 1pm and continue to 9pm. 

“This is as a result of a shortage of capacity. There is also a need to replenish and preserve emergency water and diesel resources to limit load-shedding possibility or magnitude thereof in the following week,” the cash-strapped power utility said in a statement. 

Stage 2 calls for 2000MW to be shed from the national grid.

Eskom is deep in a financial and operational crisis, with a debt burden of R419bn, which it is unable to service from the revenue it earns. It is also straining to keep the lights on, with multiple breakdowns of its old plant due to neglected maintenance.

The return of load-shedding follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement in the state of the nation address on Thursday that Eskom will be remodelled and split into three state-owned entities dealing with generation, transmission and distribution. 

There has also been a significant push-back from business and labour over Eskom's application for tariff increases for the next three years of 17.1%, 15.4% and 15.5%, respectively.

Unions declare war on Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to break up Eskom

Numsa's Irvin Jim says the break-up of Eskom is ‘nothing more than privatisation through the back door’
National
1 day ago

Eskom split long in pipeline

Decision to unbundle utility first taken in early 2000 but stalled by Enron collapse
Business
14 hours ago

RON DERBY: Sorting Eskom a decision too long ignored by rent-seeking ANC

Eskom's fate was long foreseen and it's now at a point where there can be no political toying with its future
Opinion
14 hours ago

Most read

1.
Eskom announces Stage 2 load-shedding for Sunday
National
2.
Unions declare war on Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to ...
National
3.
Busa gives Ramaphosa’s address the thumbs up
National
4.
Edward Kieswetter and Terence Nombembe to be ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom’s future needs to be decided within a month, says Pravin Gordhan
Companies / Energy

Big business’s energy conundrum
Features

Strikes and Eskom blamed for shrinking mining production
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.