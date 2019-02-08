National

Edward Kieswetter and Terence Nombembe to be interviewed for Sars boss post

Those to be interviewed are said to include acting Sars head Mark Kingon and current exco members Hlengani Mathebula and Randall Carolissen

08 February 2019 - 11:46 NATASHA MARRIAN
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Interviews for the role of SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner are set to take place on Saturday, with current and former officials making the cut from the many applications received. 

Business Day understands that those to be interviewed include acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon, current executive committee members Hlengani Mathebula and Randall Carolissen, former head of enforcement Gene Ravele and former Sars executives Nathaniel Mabetwa and Edward Kieswetter, the latter of whom was the CEO of Alexander Forbes.

The list also includes former auditor-general Terence Nombembe. 

Kingon, Mathebula and Carolissen all served on the executive committee of controversial axed Sars commissioner Tom Moyane, who is still fighting a court battle to get his job back.

Ravele was among those purged by Moyane in the early period of his ruinous four-year tenure at Sars. 

Mathebula had told the SARS commission of inquiry, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, that he was forced by Moyane to sign off on investigations into Sars officials who were overseeing critical investigations in the illicit tobacco industry.

He said he was given a “hit list” of Sars staff by Moyane, who the former commissioner wanted suspended and replaced with new individuals. Nugent, in his final report, was critical of Mathebula's conduct during his time as head of enforcement. 

Officials were, however, tight-lipped about the identity of the candidates to be interviewed. 

The Treasury announced on Wednesday that former finance minister Trevor Manuel would chair the seven-member interview panel for the post. The panel will then compile a shortlist of candidates that will be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will choose the commissioner to head up the key institution. 

The panel includes judge Dennis Davis, Treasury tax chief Ismail Momoniat, Peotona founder advocate Thandi Orleyn, human resources expert Fezekile Tshiqi, chair of the African Women Chartered Accountants Investment Holding Company Sindi Mabaso-Koyana and businesswoman Angela Bester.

Ramaphosa announced in his state of the nation address on Thursday night that the recommendations by the Nugent inquiry would be implemented. 

Nugent had recommended that an inspector-general of Sars, with an investigating capacity, as well as a deputy commissioner be appointed in order to create further layers of oversight in the key, 14,000-strong institution. 

Nugent recommended that the candidate for the post be apolitical and also be of “unblemished integrity”, with the ability to manage a large organisation. 

marriann@businesslive.co.za

