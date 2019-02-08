Busa gives Ramaphosa’s address the thumbs up

Intellidex head of capital markets research Peter Attard Montalto said Ramaphosa’s speech “sent a positive and strong commitment to continue and accelerate the clean-up” of the country. He said that the splitting of Eskom into three entities — generation, transmission and distribution — did not go far enough and what is required is three independent companies.

“Eskom announcements were strong on intent but disappointed on specifics and give the impression more of kicking the can down a very long road than of action right now.”

Attard Montalto also highlighted the need for implementation of the commitments made in the speech. “The actual ability of the government to direct implementation internally on economic policy remains in serious doubt.

“Ramaphosa very much gave the speech expected of him — high on hope, long on promises and in full election mode. Fundamentally, there was absolutely nothing in the address to point towards anything concrete upfront that would lead to a need to revise up GDP forecasts in the short, medium or long run.”

Labour federation Cosatu noted that while Ramaphosa’s speech gave a correct assessment of what needed to be done and identified the urgent priorities facing the nation, “its proposals fall short of providing a radical departure from the current post-apartheid development trajectory”.

Cosatu said in a statement, “We want to make it very clear that we will oppose any privatisation of strategic assets such as Eskom. We have a clear and unambiguous position on the issue of privatisation of state assets.”

