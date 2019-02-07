WATCH LIVE: State of the nation 2019

Sentiment is subdued on global markets as a result of growth concerns, with only platinum miners showing any signs of life
Does anyone believe the president’s promises to fix the economy?
The president says this will be done ‘without burdening the fiscus with unmanageable debt’
De Beers had suspended work because of difficulties in securing permits and uncertainty in the Mining Charter
Sacci chief economist Richard Downing talks to Business Day TV about Sacci’s business confidence index
Behind the biggest business stories of the week — taking you inside key events, the movements at the top and their effects at the bottom
Italian deputy prime minister Luigi di Maio, who has repeatedly criticised Macron, says the meeting was to prepare a common front for European Parliament elections in May
Utility forward joins the SA rugby elite in winning the coveted award twice
Gerhard Marx repurposes old maps to create new forms and pictures in his exhibition Ecstatic Archive, writes Dave Mann
SONA 2019, live from Parliament.
