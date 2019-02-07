National

WATCH LIVE: State of the nation 2019

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2019 state of the nation address as it happens

07 February 2019 - 19:05

SONA 2019, live from Parliament.

LIVE BLOG: State of the nation address 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his second state of the nation address on Thursday.
5 hours ago

WATCH: What the president is likely to say in his state of the nation address

Business Times editor Ron Derby leads a panel of journalists as they discuss the week’s big news stories in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
9 hours ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Fixing the economy needs guts, not gimmicks

President Cyril Ramaphosa must deliver solid plans in his state of the nation address
2 days ago

