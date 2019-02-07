National

Trevor Manuel to head panel created to select new Sars chief

The panel will interview applicants and provide a shortlist to president Cyril Ramaphosa, who will make the final appointment

07 February 2019 - 11:37 Natasha Marrian
Trevor Manuel. Picture: REUTERS
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel will chair a panel to interview candidates for the post of SA Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Manuel was finance minister during the period in which Sars underwent a massive transformation from an apartheid era receiver of revenue to a world class tax agency.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni appointed Manuel to chair the panel consisting of seven members including judge Dennis Davis and Treasury tax chief Ismail Momoniat. The other four are advocate Thandi Orleyn, Fezekile Tshiqi, Sindi Mabaso-Koyana and Angela Bester.

The Treasury advertised the post in December and applications were open until January 18. The panel will interview applicants and provide a shortlist to president Cyril Ramaphosa, who will make the final appointment.

The new Sars commissioner will face a mammoth task, after the ruinous leadership of former tax boss Tom Moyane, who culled the institution of critical skills and neutralised its capacity.

The panel will take into account the recommendations by the chair of the Sars commission of inquiry, retired judge Robert Nugent.

“The commission recommended the appointment of persons to a selection panel who “should be apolitical and not answerable to any constituency, and should be persons of high standing who are able to inspire confidence across the tax-paying spectrum”, the Treasury said in a statement.

