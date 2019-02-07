PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: Dissecting the 2019 Mining Indaba
Behind the biggest business stories of the week — taking you inside key events, the movements at the top and their effects at the bottom
07 February 2019 - 19:11
After a tumultuous decade in the local mining sector, all eyes were on President Cyril Ramaphosa at 2019’s Investing in African Mining Indaba.
Join Business Day deputy editor Jana Marais and mining and energies writer Lisa Steyn in studio as they reflect on the highlights of the Indaba.