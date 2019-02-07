National

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: Dissecting the 2019 Mining Indaba

Behind the biggest business stories of the week — taking you inside key events, the movements at the top and their effects at the bottom

07 February 2019 - 19:11 JANA MARAIS AND LISA STEYN

After a tumultuous decade in the local mining sector, all eyes were on President Cyril Ramaphosa at 2019’s Investing in African Mining Indaba.

Join Business Day deputy editor Jana Marais and mining and energies writer Lisa Steyn in studio as they reflect on the highlights of the Indaba. 

Mining has a major image issue, disasters notwithstanding

Vale’s tailings dam burst in Brazil has not helped mining’s cause, writes Clyde Russell, but it has other problems too
Opinion
1 day ago

Sibanye says investment picture not quite so rosy

Sibanye-Stillwater injects a sobering dose of reality into the investment-friendly tone set by the government at the Mining Indaba
Companies
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa tackles mining investors’ fears

The president addressed Eskom's problems and land-grab fears among mining companies and investors at Mining Indaba on Tuesday
National
2 days ago

