National

Linda Mti released on bail for Bosasa corruption case

07 February 2019 - 14:35 Claudi Mailovich
Former commissioner of correctional services Linda Mti in 2001. Picture: CLEMENT LEKANYANE/SOWETAN
Former commissioner of correctional services Linda Mti in 2001. Picture: CLEMENT LEKANYANE/SOWETAN

Former prison’s boss Linda Mti has been released on bail of R20,000 following a charge of corruption related to his dealings with facilities company Bosasa. 

Mti appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Thursday, after handing himself over to police.

Mti, the former commissioner of correctional services, was charged on six counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act, as well as one count of corruption. He is accused number one in the case relating to tenders Bosasa won from the department of correctional services.

His co-accused, former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder, appeared on charges of money laundering and corruption.

They, together with Frans Vorster and Carlos Bonifacio — who were charged separately in another Bosasa-related matter — were released on Wednesday on R20,000 bail each.

Mti was in Port Elizabeth before he left to hand himself over in Gauteng.  

The case relates to a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into Bosasa and correctional services that was handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks a decade ago. 

Agrizzi and Van Tonder have testified at the commission of inquiry into state capture about Bosasa’s alleged corrupt dealings with the government. Agrizzi told the commission that every contract between the state and Bosasa was tainted by bribery and corruption.

He gave details about how Bosasa allegedly gave bribes to Mti and Gillingham, and how it provided and furnished Mti’s home and bought cars, among other things, for Gillingham and his daughter.

Though Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson was mentioned extensively at the inquiry, he did not feature in the SIU investigation.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Ramaphosa’s evidence on Bosasa payment does not add up, Maimane says

Opposition leader says full disclosure is needed on the nature of facilities management company’s business dealings with president’s son
Politics
1 day ago

Agrizzi aftermath: the ANC’s election conundrum

The ANC is facing a conundrum: if those implicated in state capture appear on its electoral lists, voters may punish the party at the polls; but how ...
Features
9 hours ago

Prisons contracts with Bosasa being reviewed, Michael Masutha says

The justice and correctional services minister has also denied that he received bribes from Bosasa
National
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Linda Mti released on bail for Bosasa corruption ...
National
2.
Trevor Manuel to head panel created to select new ...
National
3.
Former prisons boss Linda Mti expected to hand ...
National
4.
Angelo Agrizzi’s arrest ‘could scare off ...
National

Related Articles

Former prisons boss Linda Mti expected to hand himself over
National

Agrizzi, Van Tonder and Gillingham get bail of R20,000 each
National

Angelo Agrizzi and six others charged with money-laundering and fraud
National

Angelo Agrizzi’s arrest ‘could scare off witnesses’
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.