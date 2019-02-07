Linda Mti released on bail for Bosasa corruption case

Former prison’s boss Linda Mti has been released on bail of R20,000 following a charge of corruption related to his dealings with facilities company Bosasa.

Mti appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Thursday, after handing himself over to police.

Mti, the former commissioner of correctional services, was charged on six counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act, as well as one count of corruption. He is accused number one in the case relating to tenders Bosasa won from the department of correctional services.

His co-accused, former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder, appeared on charges of money laundering and corruption.

They, together with Frans Vorster and Carlos Bonifacio — who were charged separately in another Bosasa-related matter — were released on Wednesday on R20,000 bail each.

Mti was in Port Elizabeth before he left to hand himself over in Gauteng.

The case relates to a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into Bosasa and correctional services that was handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks a decade ago.

Agrizzi and Van Tonder have testified at the commission of inquiry into state capture about Bosasa’s alleged corrupt dealings with the government. Agrizzi told the commission that every contract between the state and Bosasa was tainted by bribery and corruption.

He gave details about how Bosasa allegedly gave bribes to Mti and Gillingham, and how it provided and furnished Mti’s home and bought cars, among other things, for Gillingham and his daughter.

Though Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson was mentioned extensively at the inquiry, he did not feature in the SIU investigation.

