Law expert warns Angelo Agrizzi’s arrest could scare off witnesses

Law expert warns that the apprehension of whistle-blowers could hinder the state capture inquiry’s prospects of uncovering more graft

07 February 2019 - 05:10 Karyn Maughan and Claudi Mailovich
Charged: Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, right, and former CFO Andries van Tonder arrive at the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Wednesday. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
Charged: Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, right, and former CFO Andries van Tonder arrive at the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Wednesday. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES

The arrest of former Bosasa official and whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi for alleged corruption could scare off potential witnesses from the Zondo commission, possibly hindering its prospects of uncovering more corruption.

“The latest developments serve as a spanner in the works for the commission, as the arrests, while welcome, perhaps will have a chilling effect on the willingness of other whistle-blowers to appear before the commission,” constitutional law expert Phephelaphi Dube said.

Former Bosasa COO and state capture whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi was granted bail of R20,000 after he and several former colleagues appeared in court on February 6 2019 in connection with tenders worth R1.6bn that were awarded by the department of correctional services to Bosasa.

