Law expert warns Angelo Agrizzi’s arrest could scare off witnesses

The arrest of former Bosasa official and whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi for alleged corruption could scare off potential witnesses from the Zondo commission, possibly hindering its prospects of uncovering more corruption.

“The latest developments serve as a spanner in the works for the commission, as the arrests, while welcome, perhaps will have a chilling effect on the willingness of other whistle-blowers to appear before the commission,” constitutional law expert Phephelaphi Dube said.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Agrizzi arrest ‘could scare off witnesses’

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.