Law expert warns Angelo Agrizzi’s arrest could scare off witnesses
Law expert warns that the apprehension of whistle-blowers could hinder the state capture inquiry’s prospects of uncovering more graft
The arrest of former Bosasa official and whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi for alleged corruption could scare off potential witnesses from the Zondo commission, possibly hindering its prospects of uncovering more corruption.
“The latest developments serve as a spanner in the works for the commission, as the arrests, while welcome, perhaps will have a chilling effect on the willingness of other whistle-blowers to appear before the commission,” constitutional law expert Phephelaphi Dube said.
If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Agrizzi arrest ‘could scare off witnesses’
If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.
Former Bosasa COO and state capture whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi was granted bail of R20,000 after he and several former colleagues appeared in court on February 6 2019 in connection with tenders worth R1.6bn that were awarded by the department of correctional services to Bosasa.