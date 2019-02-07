National

Fewer than 10 candidates to be interviewed for top Sars job

Panel chaired by Manuel will present shortlist to Ramaphosa who will appoint Tom Moyane's replacement

07 February 2019 - 18:51 NATASHA MARRIAN
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
While there was an overwhelming interest in the post of SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner,  fewer than 10 candidates will be interviewed for the post by a  seven-member team headed by former  finance minister Trevor Manuel.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni appointed the panel to conduct the interviews and compile a shortlist for  President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will make the final appointment.

Manuel was finance minister when Sars underwent  an enormous transformation from an apartheid-era receiver of revenue to a world-class tax agency. The new Sars commissioner will face a mammoth task  after the ruinous leadership of former tax boss Tom Moyane, who culled critical skills from the institution and neutralised its capacity.

The panel includes judge Dennis Davis, Treasury tax chief Ismail Momoniat, Peotona founder advocate Thandi Orleyn, human resources expert Fezekile Tshiqi, chair of the African Women Chartered Accountants Investment Holding Company Sindi Mabaso-Koyana and business person  Angela Bester.

The Treasury advertised the post in December and applications closed on January 18.  The panel will consider the recommendations by the chair of the Sars commission of inquiry, retired judge Robert Nugent.

Officials were tight-lipped on Wednesday about the identity of the contenders for the post. The appointment of a new Sars commissioner  is urgent, given the scale of the turnaround required to get the agency working again.

The Nugent inquiry heard that the Sars information technology infrastructure  is in a bad way and  has to be turned around. Senior employees  have warned that the e-filing system could collapse by 2020 should no action be taken to intervene urgently.

Senior former officials who were purged under Moyane have also indicated their willingness to return to the agency, but this is unlikely to happen until a new commissioner  has been appointed.

Sars revenue collection  was once again revised downward in the medium-term budget  in 2018. Its collection figures are set to be announced by Mboweni in his budget later in February.  

At the heart of Nugent’s recommendations  is for the new Sars boss to be “apolitical”. The individual should also be of “unblemished integrity” with the ability to manage a large organisation — Sars has a staff  complement of  about 14,000 people. 

Ramaphosa has yet to consider the remaining recommendations  that Nugent made, including potentially extending the term of the Nugent commission to continue its work.

Business Day understands that this is a possibility, but the president has not yet made a decision on it. 

It also includes amending the SA Revenue Service Act to appoint an inspector-general to oversee governance at the tax agency and to appoint a deputy commissioner, who will provide an additional layer of accountability. 

Meanwhile, Moyane’s lawyer Eric Mabuza said he  is waiting for feedback from the Constitutional Court, where the former commissoner is challenging his axing.

Moyane approached the Constitutional Court in late 2018 after the high court denied his application to be returned to his post.

marriann@businesslive.co.za 

