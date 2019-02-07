Eskom to be split into three SOEs, Cyril Ramaphosa confirms in Sona

Eskom will be remodelled and split into three state-owned entities dealing with generation, transmission and distribution, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday night.

The company will also get financial support from the government, the details of which will be announced in the budget in two weeks' time.

Ramaphosa said that this would be done “without burdening the fiscus with unmanageable debt”.

Eskom is deep in a financial and operational crisis, with a debt burden of R419bn, which it is unable to service from the revenue it earns. It is also straining to keep the lights on, with multiple breakdowns of its old plant due to neglected maintenance.