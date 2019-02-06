National

More than 20 said to be trapped after Gupta mine gas explosion

Forty-two Lesotho nationals had allegedly gone underground in an attempt to steal cables when the explosion occurred

06 February 2019 - 13:11 Lisa Steyn
An Optimum Coal colliery. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
An Optimum Coal colliery. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

A rescue operation is reportedly under way at the Gupta’s Gloria Coal mine, after a gas explosion trapped 22 people underground.

According to the Middleburg Observer, a group of 42 Lesotho nationals allegedly went underground in an attempt to steal cables when the explosion occurred. Twenty of them were able to reach safety, and reported the incident to the local ward councillor.

According to the report, teams are at the shaft where a rescue operation is under way, although it is unknown if the trapped are alive.

The Gloria mine forms part of the Optimum Coal assets bought by the notorious Gupta family in 2016. Those were put into business rescue in February 2018. Business rescue is a provision of the Companies Act that allows for the rehabilitation of distressed companies.

The rescue process has, however, been hobbled by numerous delays, including 44 unsuccessful court bids. More recently the drafting of a revised business rescue plan has been pushed back as last-minute bids for the assets have come in, and Eskom, the largest creditor, has sought more time to meet the potential new owners and negotiate a coal supply agreement for its Hendrina power station.

The Optimum workers have not received their salaries since October and have not reported to work since early December. 

The Middleburg Observer says the mine has been struggling with cable theft over this period.

Optimum business rescue practitioner Louis Klopper said he had received unofficial reports of the incident but was awaiting feedback from the police.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Project Halo thrown by reports it may not be preferred bidder for Optimum assets

In December, Project Halo said it had submitted the winning bid for the assets that include Optimum and Koornfontein coal mines
Companies
5 days ago

Glencore willing to testify at state-capture inquiry, says CEO Ivan Glasenberg

Optimum Coal's change of ownership from Glencore to the Guptas was central to the findings of the public protector, which led to the formation of the ...
Companies
2 months ago

Ramatlhodi: I was removed as minister for not co-operating with the Guptas

The former mineral resources minister says that shortly before his removal he refused to take away all of Glencore’s mining licences
National
2 months ago

