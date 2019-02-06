More than 20 said to be trapped after Gupta mine gas explosion

A rescue operation is reportedly under way at the Gupta’s Gloria Coal mine, after a gas explosion trapped 22 people underground.

According to the Middleburg Observer, a group of 42 Lesotho nationals allegedly went underground in an attempt to steal cables when the explosion occurred. Twenty of them were able to reach safety, and reported the incident to the local ward councillor.

According to the report, teams are at the shaft where a rescue operation is under way, although it is unknown if the trapped are alive.

The Gloria mine forms part of the Optimum Coal assets bought by the notorious Gupta family in 2016. Those were put into business rescue in February 2018. Business rescue is a provision of the Companies Act that allows for the rehabilitation of distressed companies.

The rescue process has, however, been hobbled by numerous delays, including 44 unsuccessful court bids. More recently the drafting of a revised business rescue plan has been pushed back as last-minute bids for the assets have come in, and Eskom, the largest creditor, has sought more time to meet the potential new owners and negotiate a coal supply agreement for its Hendrina power station.

The Optimum workers have not received their salaries since October and have not reported to work since early December.

The Middleburg Observer says the mine has been struggling with cable theft over this period.

Optimum business rescue practitioner Louis Klopper said he had received unofficial reports of the incident but was awaiting feedback from the police.

