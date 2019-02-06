Agrizzi, Van Tonder and Gillingham get bail of R20,000 each

Former Bosasa officials Angelo Agrizzi and Andries van Tonder and former correctional services boss Patrick Gillingham have been released on R20,000 bail each after appearing at the specialised commercial crime court, in Pretoria on Wednesday.

They face charges of corruption and money-laundering related to a 2009 Special Investigating Unit report on the department of correctional services.

Former Bosasa COO Agrizzi and former CFO Van Tonder recently testified before the commission of inquiry into state capture about how the company allegedly bribed their way into government contracts, including with correctional services.

All three handed themselves over to the police on Wednesday morning and bail was not opposed by the state.