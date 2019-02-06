National

Agrizzi, Van Tonder and Gillingham get bail of R20,000 each

They face charges of money-laundering and corruption related to a 2009 SIU report on the department of correctional services

06 February 2019 - 13:06 Claudi Mailovich
Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi (centre) at the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Wednesday, February 06 2019. Picture: THE TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi (centre) at the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Wednesday, February 06 2019. Picture: THE TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Former Bosasa officials Angelo Agrizzi and Andries van Tonder and former correctional services boss Patrick Gillingham have been released on R20,000 bail each after appearing at the specialised commercial crime court, in Pretoria on Wednesday.

They face charges of corruption and money-laundering related to a 2009 Special Investigating Unit report on the department of correctional services.

Former Bosasa COO Agrizzi and former CFO Van Tonder recently testified before the commission of inquiry into state capture about how the company allegedly bribed their way into government contracts, including with correctional services.

All three handed themselves over to the police on Wednesday morning and bail was not opposed by the state.

Former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder. Picture: ALON SKUY​
Former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder. Picture: ALON SKUY​

Former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti was not, however, in the dock on Wednesday, despite being on the charge sheet to face charges of corruption and six counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act. 

Prosecutor Peter Serunye, from the specialised commercial crimes unit said it was hoped Mti would be added on Thursday.

The matter was postponed to March 27. 

BusinessLIVE understands Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson has not been charged.

Agrizzi testified before the commission about how Bosasa allegedly gave bribes to Mti and Gillingham and how it provided and furnished Mti’s home and bought cars, among other things, for Gillingham and his daughter.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

