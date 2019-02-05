Politically connected businessperson Peter-Paul Ngwenya says charges against him around his alleged use of the ‘k-word’ against former friend and Investec CEO Fani Titi, are a fabrication to mask a commercial dispute between the two.

Ngwenya is the chair of the Makana Investment Corporation, and spent almost five years in prison on Robben Island. He is facing a charge of crimen injuria for allegedly using the racial slur towards Titi in a text message.

In the same SMS‚ Ngwenya told Aqeel Patel‚ the MD of MRC Media‚ “You will bleed‚” and that Titi “will see his mother”‚ which Titi regarded as a threat to his life since Ngwenya knew his mother had died.

The conflict between Ngwenya and Titi‚ who had been friends for 20 years‚ stems from a multimillion-rand deal that went sour.

Ngwenya says Titi owes him close to R54m.

The relationship degenerated when Ngwenya allegedly called Free State-born Titi a “Qwaqwa k****r” and a "Bantustan boss" in an SMS intended for Patel.

Ngwenya‚ who took the stand to defend his case on Tuesday‚ told the Randburg Magistrate's Court that he had regarded Titi as his "kid brother".

He said he was introduced to Titi in 1995.

“I was invited to serve on the board of the Mail & Guardian. Fani [Titi] was also invited to serve on the same board‚” Ngwenya said.

Two years later‚ the two of then applied for a free-to-air television licence‚ Ngwenya said.

“He was my kid brother. I found him to be passionate about the same things I was passionate about. People even said we looked alike‚” Ngwenya said.