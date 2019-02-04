National

Tito Mboweni starts process to appoint new PIC board

All nine nonexecutive directors resigned on Friday following numerous allegations of corruption

04 February 2019 - 05:10 WARREN THOMPSON AND SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

Following the mass resignation of the board of directors, the finance minister has moved swiftly and has initiated a process to appoint a new board to oversee the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

On Friday the entire PIC board of nonexecutive directors wrote to Tito Mboweni and asked to be relieved of its duties.

This follows numerous controversies that included allegations of corruption against four of the directors, including deputy finance minister and chair Mondli Gungubele.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Tito Mboweni takes steps to appoint new PIC board

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Mondli Gungubele and most of PIC board quit

The deputy finance minister has written to finance minister Tito Mboweni after allegations against four PIC board members
Companies
2 days ago

PIC bosses accused of using employee as scapegoat for Ayo investment

An employee of the PIC claims he has been used as a scapegoat for senior executives of the organisation as a result of the Ayo investment.
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: What the inquiry into the PIC has discovered

PIC inquiry spokesperson Thabi Leoka talks to Business Day TV about the commission of inquiry
Markets
5 days ago

PIC board was split on how to deal with Dan Matjila controversy, probe told

The board debated at length the allegations of impropriety levelled at the then CEO 
National
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Tito Mboweni takes steps to appoint new PIC board
National
2.
Tito Mboweni starts process to appoint new PIC ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa and Mantashe out to woo mining indaba
National
4.
Lindiwe Sisulu to meet Western ambassadors over ...
National

Related Articles

Mondli Gungubele and most of PIC board quit
Companies / Financial Services

PIC bosses accused of using employee as scapegoat for Ayo investment
Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: What the inquiry into the PIC has discovered
Markets

PIC board was split on how to deal with Dan Matjila controversy, probe told
National

Call for PIC’s monopoly on government pension fund to be broken
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.