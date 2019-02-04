National

Malema‚ Shivambu ask for Gordhan hate-speech case to be moved to high court

Top EFF men say they want to challenge section 10 of the Equality Act

04 February 2019 - 14:45 Nomahlubi Jordaan
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses EFF supporters outside the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. Picture: ALON SKUY
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses EFF supporters outside the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. Picture: ALON SKUY

EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy‚ Floyd Shivambu, want public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s Equality Court hate-speech case  against them to be heard in the high court.

Gordhan lodged a complaint in the Equality Court against Malema and Shivambu about their public utterances against him in November 2018, which Gordhan said amounted  to hate speech. 

Malema, speaking to EFF supporters outside the state-capture commission hearing in Johannesburg when Gordhan was testifying, accused the minister of being corrupt and  a lackey of white monopoly capital.

Gordhan said the statements were intended to be hurtful‚ incite harm and promote hatred‚ and thus constituted hate speech under the Equality Act.

Counsel for Malema and Shivambu‚ Tembeka Ngcukaitobi‚ said in the Equality Court on Monday that the pair wanted the matter to be transferred to the high court for them to challenge section 10 of the Equality Act. The section deals with hate speech.

Magistrate Nishani Beharie postponed the matter to February 11 for her to decide whether to transfer the matter.

Gordhan is seeking an unconditional apology from Malema and Shivambu and R150‚000 in damages.

The minister said damages awarded would be donated to a charity that supported job creation for unemployed youth.

At the time of lodging the complaint‚ Gordhan described Malema and Shivambu’s utterances as “absolutely nonsensical” and unsubstantiated. 

“Enough is enough‚” Gordhan said at the time. “The determined defence of corruption and the corrupt using [of] personal attacks‚ racism and alleged hate speech is not acceptable and must be challenged.”  



Malema says Shamila Batohi is controlled by a group close to Pravin Gordhan

'To be honest, I don’t trust the new head of the NPA', says Julius Malema
National
1 day ago

Why it's important to sift and edit the news

It is time to think more critically about reporting on the EFF for news value rather than voyeuristic entertainment
Opinion
1 month ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: EFF’s cosying up to Zuma signals an explosive political year ahead

Julius Malema's party and the former president now have a common enemy in Ramaphosa as he tries to clean up corruption and set SA on a new trajectory
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Malema‚ Shivambu ask for Gordhan hate-speech case ...
National
2.
Busa warns of worsening ‘death spiral’ for Eskom ...
National
3.
Eight senior Transnet executives to be suspended
National
4.
Former Mozambican finance minister revives bail ...
National

Related Articles

SA needs journalists to stay put and uncover the truth rather than walking out
Opinion

How will NPA deal with Gordhan vs Malema matter?
News & Fox / Trending

Malema’s calls for land occupation could lead to anarchy‚ NPA tells court
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.