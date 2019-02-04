Consolidation taking place in the global gold sector after years of speculation

Two mega deals in less than four months have heralded the much-talked about consolidation in the global gold sector, which has been speculated about for the past couple of years, says Craig Brewer, co-head of Banking Africa at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).

First to be announced in September 2018 was the $6.5b deal between Barrick and Randgold; and the most recent is the $10b mega merger between Newmount and Goldcorp, which will create the world’s biggest gold producer by output.

Brewer says while this deal could be positive for the gold industry, it will create material uncertainty for the remaining larger producers as to who is next to be acquired or needs to merge.

He says the market reaction has generally been positive to these mega mergers, so far, but cautions it is worth remembering the constant refrain from gold hedge-fund manager John Paulson who has historically criticised the gold industry for entering into bad deals that destroyed shareholders.

The continued complaint of investors was that “undisciplined growth results in poor returns” and has over time caused all gold companies to hold back on development and exploration,” says Brewer. This time round, hopefully these mega merges create real value over the long term.

Gold companies have over the past 10 years or so been focused on earnings and cash dividends over exploration. Current mining rates of existing resources cause net depletion and therefore a motivator for these mega mergers is needing to add projects to boost production profiles and simultaneously obtaining geographic diversity particularly from higher risk regions.

Brewer says from a South African perspective, the recent mergers now move AngloGold Ashanti up to the third largest producer albeit some way behind the two goliaths, with AngloGold producing in 2017 3.8m ounces, behind Newmont Goldcorp 7.9m ounces and Barrick-Randgold 6.6. Behind these three are Kinross with 2.7m ounces and Newcrest 2.3m ounces.

This contrasts with the situation 20 years ago when Anglo American created the world’s number one gold miner by merging its South African assets to create AngloGold.

Nowadays the miner only gets about 15% of its production from SA and “is facing a dying South African gold industry, with its primary South African mine Mponeng (the world’s deepest mine), having to cut costs along with all its South African peer group,” Brewer says.

He says the questions is whether AngloGold will dispose of its remaining South African mine and go hunting abroad and complete the final leg of its internationalisation process.

“Will it be AngloGold or a Kinross and Newcrest as the new combination, which will provide potentially much needed scale and dual listings?”

Brewer says the alternative to the merger activity-taking place will be outright acquisitions, and cites Vancouver-based B2Gold - with operations in Africa, South America and the Philippines – as a potential target with its growth profile and operational expertise in particularly West Africa.

“At the asset level, a potential bidding war may be appearing over TSX listed junior gold miner SolGold that is undertaking exploration work in Ecuador. With the share price up 30% last year with Newcrest now holding 15% and surprising entrant global mining behemoth BHP holding 11% albeit for the copper deposits,” he says.

Brewer says consolidation in the gold sector in SA may still occur although the backdrop is less certain.

“Not only politics with the upcoming election, strikes on some of the local gold mines, dwindling grades and output ever deeper in the ground, but there are limited options in the SA gold sector. Perennial dealmaker Sibanye-Stillwater will soon be bedding down Lonmin and after recent strike action may well look offshore after its very successful palladium acquisition in North America so may not be the consolidator in SA.

Harmony showed appetite in acquiring a cash positive mine from AngloGold but may be more focused on its Wafi Gulpu copper gold deposit in Papua New Guinea, which if successfully developed will be a massive kicker for the group along with its joint venture partner Newcrest.

“This leaves Goldfields and it has clearly demonstrated an appetite for non-south African assets and would be hard pressed to acquire locally while it continues to work on production issues at South Deep to meet its production forecasts,” Brewer says.

In fact, he predicts a possible de-consolidation in SA with the major South African gold producers offloading assets to the second tier miners and then focus on acquiring offshore. The overriding caution is that costs will not come down in South African gold sector, which will make any merger and acquisition (M&A) difficult at current prices but not insurmountable.

“On a global level, M&A will definitely continue, and the more optimal strategy to take by all gold mining groups with M&A supportive balance sheets may be to hold out for some of the disposals that will occur post these mega mergers. Quality assets could be available as the leading groups optimise their portfolios,” he says.

This article was paid for by Absa.