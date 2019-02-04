Busa warns of worsening ‘death spiral’ for Eskom if tariff hike approved

The approval of Eskom’s electricity tariff application would constrain investment in SA and contribute to stagnant economic growth, significant job losses and grid defection, Business Unity SA (Busa) vice-president Martin Kingston argued on Monday.

All this would exacerbate the “death spiral” facing the cash-strapped power utility, Kingston said at the public hearings of the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) held in Midrand.

Other scheduled presentations included those by the SA Local Government Association, AgriSA, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), Solidarity and Sibanye Stillwater.

Eskom has applied for tariff hikes of 15% over the next three years to 2021-2022, amounting overall to a 52% increase, but Kingston proposed that Nersa’s consideration of its application should be suspended.

Instead inflation-linked tariff increases should be approved until the electricity supply industry had been restructured. There was an especial need for a suspension, he noted, because tariff setting was open to manipulation with regard to the valuation of the regulatory asset base and the calculation of the return on it.

“Eskom has consistently failed to motivate assumptions used in the price applications. Further these assumptions have consistently failed to materialise. It is of critical importance that assumptions are realistic,” Kingston told the inquiry.

“Large discrepancies between tariff applications and approvals undermine investor confidence.

“We believe that the cost structures that underpin the tariff application include significant costs not prudently incurred. It is unacceptable that Eskom is unable to recover revenue due to it from municipalities, currently amounting to R17bn, contributing materially to Eskom’s liquidity crisis.”

Busa also believed that Eskom employed more staff — over 41,000 — than was necessary. Any costs associated with Eskom fulfilling its developmental mandate, including employee costs, should be funded by the shareholder, the government.

Busa is also of the view that the consumer should not be liable for backlog maintenance costs and the impairment of municipal debt as these costs should have been avoided. Backlog maintenance costs were a direct result of new plants not being commissioned on time.

Regarding Eskom’s debt, Kingston said that this was expected to grow from R400bn to R600bn.

“To strengthen Eskom’s balance sheet the only viable solution appears to be a capitalisation/write down of at least R200bn debt. Alternatives would not address the challenge in the near term,” he noted.

