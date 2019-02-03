SA warned to act against corrupt, or else

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been warned by five world powers that his ambitious investment drive could fail unless SA starts to take tangible action against the perpetrators of state capture, corruption and other serious crimes.

In an unprecedented move, the governments of Germany, the UK, the US, the Netherlands and Switzerland have written to the presidency through their missions in Pretoria stating that there should be a "clear, unqualified and manifest political commitment to the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary and to honest and ethical business practices".

The five countries, which account for 75% of foreign direct investment in SA, have also expressed concern about what they called "obstacles" to foreign investment. These include....

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: World powers warn SA to act on graft

If you would like to subscribe to Sunday Times to read the full story, please click here