DA MP Stevens Mokgalapa dubbed to be the next mayor of Tshwane

DA MP Stevens Mokgalapa will be announced as the DA’s mayoral candidate for Tshwane on Sunday afternoon.

The party’s federal executive met this weekend, at which Mokgalapa was ratified as the candidate following an interview process by a selection panel which led to him being recommended.

Selecting a new mayoral candidate was necessitated after current mayor Solly Msimanga announced that he would resign from the post to focus on his campaign as the DA’s Gauteng premier candidate.

Gauteng is one of the DA’s strategic provinces in which it hopes to push the ANC's support below 50% in the province.