DA MP Stevens Mokgalapa dubbed to be the next mayor of Tshwane
The party still needs the EFF's support to make the appointment official
DA MP Stevens Mokgalapa will be announced as the DA’s mayoral candidate for Tshwane on Sunday afternoon.
The party’s federal executive met this weekend, at which Mokgalapa was ratified as the candidate following an interview process by a selection panel which led to him being recommended.
Selecting a new mayoral candidate was necessitated after current mayor Solly Msimanga announced that he would resign from the post to focus on his campaign as the DA’s Gauteng premier candidate.
Gauteng is one of the DA’s strategic provinces in which it hopes to push the ANC's support below 50% in the province.
Msimanga’s resignation will take effect on February 11 after he officially resigned as a councillor on Thursday.
Mokgalapa, who was a councillor in Tshwane for nine years before heading to the national assembly, is currently the DA’s spokesperson on international affairs.
Mokgalapa joined the DA in 1999 when it was still the Democratic Party. He has a degree in political science and an honours degree in international relations from the University of Pretoria.
The DA hopes to elect Mokgalapa as mayor of Tshwane later in February, this however is not a given. The party needs the support of the EFF to elect him, the DA and its coalition partners do not have the numbers necessary to elect a new mayor on their own.